Metahero Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $23.05 million and approximately $692,705.56 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006222 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

