Metahero (HERO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $989,226.47

Metahero (HERO) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $22.91 million and $989,226.47 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

