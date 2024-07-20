Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.0% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 10,207 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 980 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at $300,466,976.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,106 shares of company stock worth $154,542,945. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ META traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $476.79. 15,149,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,694,282. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $493.41 and a 200 day moving average of $470.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.38 and a twelve month high of $542.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.