Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) PT Raised to $53.00

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MBWM opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.98. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $50.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.28.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 34,567 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,724,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

