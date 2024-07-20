MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MELI. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,922.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $26.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,649.99. The stock had a trading volume of 173,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,141.04 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,661.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,614.21.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

