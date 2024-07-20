MELD Price Down 12% Over Last Week (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. MELD has a market capitalization of $36.83 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MELD token can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MELD has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MELD Profile

MELD’s genesis date was February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,810,097,329 tokens. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/onmeld. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.00962051 USD and is down -10.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,121,242.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

