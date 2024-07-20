Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,341,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $110,478,000 after acquiring an additional 292,459 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $941,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,467.5% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 47,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 44,846 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 8,340.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,274 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Down 2.1 %

MDT traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $79.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,291,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,343,720. The company has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.09.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

About Medtronic



Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

