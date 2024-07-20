McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Evercore ISI

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MCD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $309.82.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.8 %

MCD stock opened at $257.33 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $185.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.13.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 19.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,058 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in McDonald’s by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,046 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 62,797 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.