Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 3.16% of Mayville Engineering worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEC. JB Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 170,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 65.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 60,896 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 23.6% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the first quarter valued at about $713,000. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MEC. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mayville Engineering from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mayville Engineering from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Mayville Engineering to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of MEC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,873. The firm has a market cap of $382.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.94. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.60 million. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

