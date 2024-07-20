Mary Elizabeth Finn Sells 8,000 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $695,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,137.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SIG traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.29. The company had a trading volume of 901,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,716. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $112.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.27.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,272,000 after buying an additional 51,397 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,445,000 after buying an additional 349,771 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 759,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,457,000 after buying an additional 189,019 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 38.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 656,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,646,000 after buying an additional 181,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,221,000 after buying an additional 74,380 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

