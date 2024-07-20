Mark Stowell Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH) Stock

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH – Get Free Report) insider Mark Stowell bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,270.27).
Southern Hemisphere Mining Stock Performance
About Southern Hemisphere Mining
Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile. It explores for gold, copper, lithium, and manganese deposits. The company focuses on the Llahuin copper-gold project located to the north of Santiago; Colina2 copper/gold project located to the northwest of Llahuin; and Los Pumas manganese project located to east of Arica.
