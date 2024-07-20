Mantle (MNT) Price Up 26.2% Over Last Week

Mantle (MNT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Mantle token can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001346 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mantle has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar. Mantle has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $166.47 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.88486004 USD and is up 3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $208,157,820.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

