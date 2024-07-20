Manta Network (MANTA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $29.37 Million

Manta Network (MANTA) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Manta Network has a market cap of $371.03 million and $29.37 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Manta Network has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Manta Network token can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00001547 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Manta Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Manta Network

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,705,561 tokens. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 358,905,560.7833333 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.99657056 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $38,431,294.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manta Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manta Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manta Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.