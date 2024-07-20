Manila Water (OTCMKTS:MWTCY) Shares Down 0.6%

Manila Water Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MWTCY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$11.42 and last traded at C$11.42. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.49.

Manila Water Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.55.

About Manila Water

Manila Water Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water treatment and distribution, sewerage, and sanitation services in the Philippines and internationally. The company offers integrated used water, pipework, engineering, procurement, and management services. It also provides its services to people in the East Zone encompassing cities and municipalities, including Makati, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Pateros, San Juan, Taguig, Marikina, Quezon City, and Manila, as well as Rizal towns comprising Angono, Antipolo, Baras, Binangonan, Cainta, Cardona, Jala-Jala, Morong, Pililia, Rodriguez, San Mateo, Tanay, Taytay, and Teresa.

