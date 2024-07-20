Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Trading Up 0.2%

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.21 and last traded at C$17.21. 3,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 14,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.17.

Lundin Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.48.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1003 per share. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

