Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Trading 6% Higher

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. 4,341,639 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 11,508,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUMN

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,756,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,928,051.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 22,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 221,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 68.5% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.