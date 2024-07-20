Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.29.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,962. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.16 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.01.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.