Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Position Lessened by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 173,030 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $22,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,955,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $791,371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,139,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $445,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,815,000 after acquiring an additional 257,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 846,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,965,000 after acquiring an additional 31,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $509.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.29.

LULU traded down $4.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.24. 1,623,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,962. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.16 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.01.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

