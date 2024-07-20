LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.63

Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.63 and traded as high as $16.28. LSI Industries shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 131,878 shares traded.

LYTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

The company has a market cap of $445.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.17.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other LSI Industries news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $32,042.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

