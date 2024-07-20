LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.30

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.30 and traded as high as $8.76. LSB Industries shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 238,170 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on LXU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LSB Industries from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on LSB Industries from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on LSB Industries from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LXU

LSB Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $593.78 million, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.64 million. Analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LSB Industries

In other LSB Industries news, EVP John Burns sold 33,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $307,497.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in LSB Industries by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 792,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,108,000 after buying an additional 108,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LSB Industries by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,477,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,572,000 after buying an additional 238,294 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in LSB Industries by 805.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,670,000 after buying an additional 923,922 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in LSB Industries by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 70,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 35,679 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in LSB Industries during the 4th quarter worth $5,461,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.