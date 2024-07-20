Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.83% of Helen of Troy worth $22,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,408,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,761,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 114,215 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 920,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,380,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter.

HELE traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.75. 728,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,664. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $143.68.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HELE. StockNews.com lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $139.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

