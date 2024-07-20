Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.20% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $17,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,478,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,716,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,408,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,310,000 after acquiring an additional 175,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,311,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after acquiring an additional 263,101 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,074,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after acquiring an additional 93,931 shares during the period. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,046,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,032,000 after purchasing an additional 321,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $185,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,238.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of FWRG traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 318,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,536. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.77 million, a PE ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.03 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FWRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

