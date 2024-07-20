Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stock Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,468 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.02% of Blue Bird worth $12,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Blue Bird by 8.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,304,000 after acquiring an additional 160,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 13.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,206,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,754,000 after purchasing an additional 144,697 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 828,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,332,000 after buying an additional 101,482 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,279,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 32,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.42.

In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $235,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,636.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLBD traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.68. Blue Bird Co. has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $345.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 154.10% and a net margin of 6.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

