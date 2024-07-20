Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 218,378 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 231.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,378 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.53% of Malibu Boats worth $13,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark W. Lanigan acquired 20,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.43 per share, with a total value of $668,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,692.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.14.

MBUU stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.79. The stock had a trading volume of 140,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.47. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $60.72.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $203.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

