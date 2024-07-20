Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $23.14 Million in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 701,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,137,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.40% of Dutch Bros at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Dutch Bros by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in Dutch Bros by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dutch Bros by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Dutch Bros by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Shares of BROS traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.17. 1,899,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,158. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.53.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,958,011.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,281,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,168,382.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,958,011.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,281,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,168,382.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 27,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $977,402.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,116,783 shares in the company, valued at $76,246,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,228,068 shares of company stock valued at $44,765,154 over the last ninety days. 46.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

