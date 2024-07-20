Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $9.47 Million Stock Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,866 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.23% of International Money Express worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,163,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,636,000 after purchasing an additional 205,954 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in International Money Express by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,680,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,112,000 after buying an additional 313,135 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,651,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after buying an additional 138,002 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 881,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,477,000 after acquiring an additional 115,294 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 3,421.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 692,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 673,178 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Money Express currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of IMXI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,574. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $676.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. International Money Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.60 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

