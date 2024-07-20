Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $339.27 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,918,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552,817 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.1% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.07% of Exxon Mobil worth $339,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.07. 16,157,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,032,544. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $457.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.98.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

