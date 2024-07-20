Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $28.04 Million Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,960 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $28,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,733,000 after purchasing an additional 108,875 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,495,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,132,000 after acquiring an additional 121,709 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IRTC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $145.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.88.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.97. 199,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.10. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.25. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $124.11.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $131.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $100,557.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,425.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $45,344.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at $726,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $100,557.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,425.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,045 shares of company stock worth $294,234. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

