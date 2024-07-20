Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $14.95 Million Holdings in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 608,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $14,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,294,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 1,283.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 77,677 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 61,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth $3,738,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALKT shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ALKT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. 514,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,872. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,542,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $40,931,041.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,186,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,970,712.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 12,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $356,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 449,552 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,542,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $40,931,041.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,186,985 shares in the company, valued at $455,970,712.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,848,472 shares of company stock worth $49,241,550 in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alkami Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.