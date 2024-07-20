Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $11.90 Million Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,009 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Zeta Global worth $11,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 26.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 947,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 199,500 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 9.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 99.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 276,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ZETA shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of Zeta Global stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $20.55. 2,558,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,486. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Zeta Global Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.