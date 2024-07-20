Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.43% of Immunovant worth $20,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Immunovant by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IMVT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Immunovant news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $74,373.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017,673.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $74,373.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017,673.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $92,721.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,544 shares in the company, valued at $10,318,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,412. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Trading Down 1.5 %

IMVT stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.97. 778,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,804. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.67. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $45.58.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.



