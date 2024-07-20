Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.06. Lithium ION Energy shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 33,000 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.39.
About Lithium ION Energy
Lithium ION Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium deposits in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company also holds interest in the Urgakh Naran lithium brine project that covers an area of approximately 29,770 hectares located in Dornogovi Province, Mongolia.
