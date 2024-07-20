Litecoin (LTC) Price Reaches $72.76 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $5.44 billion and $277.89 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $72.76 or 0.00109331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008625 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,771,156 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

