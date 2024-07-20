LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.93.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 48.20% and a negative net margin of 47.02%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of LiqTech International as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

