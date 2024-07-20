LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Price Performance
LiqTech International stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.93.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 48.20% and a negative net margin of 47.02%.
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.
