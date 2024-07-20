LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.29 on Thursday. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 310,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 211,626 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

