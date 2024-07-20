LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies Stock Performance
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 310,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 211,626 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LightPath Technologies
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.