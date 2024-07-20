Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LIF shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Life360 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital upgraded Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on Life360 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th.

LIF opened at $33.45 on Monday. Life360 has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $36.07.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

