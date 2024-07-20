Lido Staked ETH Tops 24 Hour Volume of $40.14 Million (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $3,529.53 or 0.05236773 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $34.45 billion and $40.14 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,760,960 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,755,522.16378987. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 3,504.91360378 USD and is up 2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $49,977,177.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

