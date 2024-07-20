Leo Wealth LLC Takes $229,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,561,055,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,625 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $114,953,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $94,883,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.00. 7,294,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,750,105. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $147.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

