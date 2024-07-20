Leo Wealth LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 712.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SOXX stock traded down $7.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,981,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,282. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $144.40 and a 1-year high of $267.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.73 and a 200 day moving average of $222.40.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

