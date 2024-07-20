Leo Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Leo Wealth LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,456. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $134.47. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.30.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

