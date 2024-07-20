Leo Wealth LLC Invests $291,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.87.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.10. 1,029,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,205. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

