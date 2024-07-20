Leo Wealth LLC Invests $210,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,621 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,280,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,062,000 after buying an additional 3,247,050 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,689 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in General Motors by 1,213.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its position in General Motors by 1,514.2% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,755,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,594 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

General Motors Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,724,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,695,334. The firm has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.52. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

