Leo Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $1,437,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 162,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,121,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,959,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,581,000 after buying an additional 441,155 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 3.5 %

TSM stock traded down $6.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.78. The company had a trading volume of 22,501,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,750,284. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $84.01 and a 52 week high of $193.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.26. The stock has a market cap of $859.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.