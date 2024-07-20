Leo Wealth LLC Has $487,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Target by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 11.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.57.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT traded down $2.35 on Friday, reaching $149.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,186,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.