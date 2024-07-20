Leo Wealth LLC Has $359,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,826,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $117.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.13.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.