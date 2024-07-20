Leo Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Leo Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,582,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,677,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

