Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 484.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 51.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush raised Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.88.

NYSE:LEN traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,885. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $177.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.18 and its 200-day moving average is $155.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,179,979.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

