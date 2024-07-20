LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on LendingClub from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $9.50) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

In other LendingClub news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $36,257.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,571 shares in the company, valued at $484,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 857,371 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,115,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $743,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LC opened at $10.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 2.06. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $180.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

