Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 196.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $79,611,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $5,847,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Lear by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Lear by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 107,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 49,070 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.22.

Lear Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Lear stock opened at $118.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.47. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $157.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

