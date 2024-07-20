LayerZero Price Up 31% Over Last Week (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last week, LayerZero has traded 31% higher against the US dollar. LayerZero has a total market capitalization of $540.39 million and approximately $455.66 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LayerZero token can currently be purchased for about $4.91 or 0.00007291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LayerZero Profile

LayerZero’s genesis date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation.

Buying and Selling LayerZero

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.96188924 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $169,670,443.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

